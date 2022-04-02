The event Team Rocket style vacation is about to be inaugurated on Pokémon GOsince it will start at midnight of Sunday 3 April 2022and it will end Thursday 7 April at 11:59 pm (local time), introducing new Pokémon and lots of news.

Among those who will make their own debut there will be Salandit and Salazzlemuch loved on Pokémon Sun and Moon and two of the most iconic Pokémon of the seventh generation. Starting from this event, Salandit will be able to be born from the Eggs they require 12 km for hatching. For evolution they will be necessary 50 Salandit candies and it will be necessary to have captured some specimens femaleas females are the only ones capable of evolving.

Team Rocket style vacation will also see the introduction of a new special searchwhich will allow players to meet Giovanni and Latias Shadow. The other recruits of Team GO Rocket will also be able to count on new Shadow Pokémon in tow. By defeating the recruits you will be able to save:

Alolan Rattata Shadow

Sandshrew of Alola Shadow

Alola Shadow Exeggutor

Sudowoodo Shadow

Girafarig Shadow

Numel Shadow

As more Pokémon originally found in the Alola region appear, Team GO Rocket felt the need to reappear, too… 😈 What could they be up to? 🤔#SeasonOfAlola 📝 Learn more here: https://t.co/H7ntdvswyW pic.twitter.com/N1OzV5zsOG – Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 2, 2022

These Pokémon can be encountered, with a little luck, in theirs as well chromatic version. During the event there will be several bonuses for players who decide to participate during the next few days. Among these there will be the rise of hot air balloons of Team GO Rocket, resulting in an increased chance of saving and recruiting new Shadow Pokémon.

You can use one MT Attack Loaded to make people forget the move Frustration to captured Shadow Pokémon. Furthermore, during the research activities in the field, it will be possible to meet Pokémon present in greater quantities than usual, and also in their chromatic version, that is Sneasel and Scraggy.

During the event, the kit containing 10 Max Potions, 10 Max Revives and 5 Radar Rocket can be purchased only once, at the cost of 1275 Pokémonete. Recall that April is preparing to be a month full of news for Pokémon GOwith numerous events and Pokémon ready to debut both in the wild and in 5-star raids.