the spring into spring event in pokemon go celebrates both the arrival of spring and Easter.

Throughout this event, you can complete the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge and event exclusive field research tasks. There’s also a variety of bonuses for you to enjoy, including a reduced hatch distance on any egg placed into an incubator during the event.

There are also three new Flower Crown Pokémon to add to your costume Pokémon collection. Yay?

On this page:

Spring into Spring Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Spring into Spring Collection Challenge is part of the current Pokémon Go event and is available until Monday, 18th April at 8pm (local time). By successfully completing the Collection Challenge by then, you’ll both earn its rewards and add progress to your Elite Collectors Medal. Here are the Pokémon in the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:

Bunnelby -In the wild

-In the wild Nidoran (Male) -In the wild

-In the wild Nidoran (Female) -In the wild

-In the wild jigglypuff -In the wild

-In the wild whisper -In the wild

-In the wild Flower Crown Pikachu – In the wild and field research task (Hatch an egg)

– In the wild and field research task (Hatch an egg) Flower Crown Eevee – In the wild and field research task (Hatch an egg)

– In the wild and field research task (Hatch an egg) Flower Crown Bunneary – In the wild and field research task (Hatch 2 eggs)

– In the wild and field research task (Hatch 2 eggs) Flower Crown Chansey – In the wild and field research task (Hatch 4 eggs) Completing this challenge will reward you with 2000 XP, 2000 Stardust and an encounter with a Flower Crown Togetic. This Collection Challenge will also be added to your Elite Collector’s medal. April 2022 introduces the Silent Schemes event, which requires learning new Leader counters and Giovanni counters. Elsewhere, we’ve recently seen new Ditto disguises as part of the Season of Alola, which also introduced An Akala Adventure and more Gen 7 Pokémon including Fomantis and Tapu Lele. Elsewhere, off the back of the Go Tour Johto event is Masterwork Research Apex to complete.



Spring into Spring field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning PokéStops throughout the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go may lead to you collecting an event-exclusive field research task. While these tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, we recommend completing some during the event itself. This is because some of the Pokémon you’ll receive as rewards for completing the field research tasks are required for the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge. Here are the Spring into Spring field research tasks: Hatch an egg reward – Flower Crown Pikachu or Flower Crown Eevee encounter

reward – Flower Crown Pikachu or Flower Crown Eevee encounter Hatch 2 eggs reward – Flower Crown Buneary encounter

reward – Flower Crown Buneary encounter Hatch 4 eggs reward – Flower Crown Chansey encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.

