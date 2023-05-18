Niantic announces a new feature within Pokémon GO. It’s about the Shadow Raidspecial raids in which the mysteries will appear Shadow Pokémonavailable starting next may 22.

In the Shadow Raids they will face the Team GO Rocket and very powerful bosses together with your friends, and you will be able to capture new Pokémon in case of victory. More details are available below.

Pokémon GO presents the new Shadow Raids

On Pokémon GO come back on Team GO Rocket and is ready to cause trouble, conquering gyms with hordes of Shadow Pokémon. For this reason Niantic invites all Trainers to step forward to face these new challenges: the Shadow Raids!

Team GO Rocket will launch its plans during theevent Rising Shadows starting Monday, May 22, 2023.

By participating in Shadow Raids, Trainers will be able to take on powerful Bosses with the ability to capture new Pokémon in case of victory. To increase the chances of being successful in these meetings each user can invite their friends and form a team against Team GO Rocket. It will not be possible to participate in Shadow Raids using Raid Tickets remotely and these types of matches will not reward a team bonus for Premier Balls.

While the classic raids will continue to take place in the gyms not occupied by Team GO Rocket, in those that will host the Shadow Raids, Team GO Rocket will place Particularly powerful Shadow Pokémon as a Raid Boss: those with three and five stars will increase the degree of fury as they are challenged, increasing their attack and defense: to win them, Trainers will have to continue to resist and weaken them.

It will also be possible to subdue Shadow Raid Bosses using the Purified Gemsa new object invented by Professor Willow and which can be assembled by collecting i Shadow Fragments: Using one of these gems during the Raid, the Boss’s attack and defense will be temporarily lowered.

They can be used multiple Purified Gems at the same timeallowing teams of Trainers to be even stronger against the toughest Pokémon to beat.

For more information, please consult the official blog post.

FAQs

Q: What are Shadow Raids?

A: Shadow Raids are a new level of Raid Battles that allow players to collect Shadow Pokémon. In Shadow Raids, Trainers can face powerful Bosses and capture new Pokémon. Trainers can rally their friends to have a better chance of victory during Shadow Raids.

Q: What are Shadow Pokémon?

Shadow Pokémon are Pokémon that have been corrupted by Team GO Rocket and deal higher damage in battle. Once captured, they can be Purified.

Q: What type of players are Shadow Raids aimed at?

A: While anyone can enjoy this new gameplay feature that adds to the basic Raid Battles mechanic, this feature will be especially exciting for those who enjoy tackling new and challenging Raid Bosses with their friends. With the addition of a new way to catch Shadow Pokémon, including the new chance to encounter Shiny Mewtwo’s Shadow Pokémon, Shadow Raids will also be an engaging addition for anyone looking to collect even more unique Pokémon.

Q: Can any Pokémon GO player participate in Shadow Raids?

A: Yes, as long as players reach the level 5 requirement to access Gyms and Raid Battles, anyone can participate in Shadow Raids. Access to Shadow Raids is only possible in person and requires the use of Pass Raid or Pass Battle Premium.

Q: Niantic made changes to Remote Raids last month, how might Shadow Raids players react to this?

A: Niantic is excited to share a new feature for players that focuses on saving particularly special Pokémon, and we hope this feature will support the overall Raids ecosystem.