Pokémon Go It hit the market in 2017, and for almost 10 years it has remained the most important mobile games in the industry. However, it has been recorded that The profits generated in 2023 were below what we saw in past yearsmaking it the worst period for the title since 2017.

According to information from Statista, Pokémon Go generated 566 million dollars in 2023, which is a very good amountbut it represents a decrease of 652 million that we saw in 2022. It has been pointed out here that this drop is the result of a series of changes that were not liked by the players.

In 2023 the way Remote Passes work was completely changed, since the use of these items was limited and, if that were not enough, their prices increased considerably last year. This caused the community not only to not be as interested in participating in raids, but the new cost was not attractive to players.

While it is true that $566 million is a lot of money, and it continues to position Pokémon Go As one of the most successful mobile games of the moment, this represents a constant decline that the Niantic title has had since 2020, when profits of almost a billion dollars were recorded. At the time, the studio managed to adapt to the changes brought about by the pandemic, and offered players a series of options to enjoy this experience without leaving home.

However, since last year, These measures have decreased substantially, and the results make it clear that people do not agree with these changes. On related topics, more Pokémon arrive at the Happy Meal. Likewise, the announcements for the next Pokémon Direct are leaked.

Pokémon Go It's still a fun game, but it's not something I'm excited to play all day. It's an app I use occasionally, but I always have fun when I do it. The problem is that this happens at least one more time, and I'm sure many are in the same position.

Via: Statista