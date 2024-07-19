Many powerful Pokemon will debut in different Ultra Bonus events that will bring with them rewards within Pokémon GO.

After the last one Pokemon GO Fest We know that many new things await game players, since July 17th the Ultra Bonuses arrived with 2 events: Strong as Steel and Raid Day.

Through events we will be able to see different Pokemon such as Shiny Tandemaus and Togedemaru, while in the wild we will be able to find and capture Pokemon from Alola and Galar, such as Stunkfish, Vulpix, Diglett, Growlithe and many more.

1-star raids will allow us to catch Pokémon like Hisui’s Growlithe, Alolan Grimer, Skarmory, Klink, Pawniard and Togedemaru and Unown B and T, while 3-star raids will allow us to catch Pokémon like Samurott, Steelix, Scizor, Mawile, Aggron, Hisui’s Decidueye and Typhlosion.

Tandemaus will make its appearance in Pokémon GO from July 17th to July 22nd and Togedemaru from July 25th to July 30th, during which time the bonus for catching it will give you more XP and Candy.

Finally, The beloved Lucario will arrive in its mega-evolved form to participate in Mega Raids for the first timewhere it will be available from July 27th from 11am to 5pm Central Mexico Time.

Source: Niantic

Many more surprises are coming to Pokemon GO in the coming days, including new field research, collection challenges, and rewards.

Where can I play Pokémon GO?

Pokemon GO It is only available on Android or iOS mobile devices for free from Google Play wave App Store.

