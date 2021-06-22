Here we are, “coaches”: Pokémon GO is about to turn the page after Covid with new bonuses. In an official statement, Niantic he became aware of how much the pandemic has shaken the very foundations that the multi-billion dollar app gave, verbatim, “for granted»Recalling the numerous changes seen recently.

“Learning a lot»Niantic thanked the loyal players for joining the (purely metaphorical, inevitably) journey of the development team. And today, on the occasion of the return to normal for various parts of the world, the blog release brought with it a breath of fresh air.

The end of Covid (or at least the last cartridges it is firing) therefore means new bonuses for players of Pokémon GO. We talk about more rewards to Pokéstop, for raids, for the first catch of the day and much more. Distribution will be staggered, to meet the different rhythms with which the world is healing.

THE bonus for exploration, tested first in America and New Zealand, will allow you to get two Raid Tickets per day at the Pokéstop of the gyms, more effectiveness of the incense, more gifts guaranteed in each Pokéstop and a bonus experience ten times higher than normal at the first spin of a new Pokéstop. Such bonuses they will expire in September.

More bonuses will come removed and changed, but only after the Pokémon GO Fest next month (above). The aforementioned effectiveness of incenses will be stuck at the standard when standing still, and will increase once in motion. The frequency of gifts from our fellow Pokémon will also be reduced.

The same will also apply to interacting with Pokéstop and gyms, whose range of action will be increased again only in conjunction with particular events. THE remote raidinstead, I’m here to stay, but Niantic means “find the right balance between remote and live play(If we can speak of equilibrium).

Other pandemic changes that will stay with us include the duration of incense (60 minutes), no mobility requirement for the GO Battle League, the possibility of face each other remotely with a QR code (for a friendship level of “good friend” up) and a maximum of 20 gifts in your backpack.

Speaking of the gifts in question, the maximum of friendship packs openings per day has increased to 30, while the stardust and experience gained with the first catch of the day will be tripled. Niantic closed the post by promising clarity on how and why Pokémon GO it will continue to evolve in the future.