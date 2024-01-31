













Likewise, there will be an increase in this type of missions and the opportunities to obtain shiny or variocolor variants will increase. But as almost always happens, there will be a time limit to do so.

The deadline to face and get Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon GO It will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on February 11, 2024, in the middle of February Raid Day.

It should be noted that it can also be obtained in its shiny form, which is quite appreciated. Something that players will be able to obtain on this day are more Raid Passes or raid passes.

At least five of them will be available by spinning Gym Photo Discs at Poké Stops.

There will also be an increase in the Remote Raid limit, which will be 20 and only during the event. On February Raid Day Pokémon GO There will be a premium ticket that guarantees increased chances of obtaining Rare Candy XL.

It also increases both experience (by 50%) and Stardust (by two) from raids. So it doesn't hurt to take advantage of the opportunity to participate in this new event.

But on February Raid Day Pokémon GO It is not the only thing that can be expected in February for this video game. From what Niantic shared, there will be two other limited-time events.

One of them will be based on the Lunar New Year and will be in the first week of February. The other is the Carnival of Love which will take place on the weekend of the Day of Love and Friendship. The Pokémon of the Sinnoh region will also stand out throughout February.

