Pokémon games usually have a boom moment in which they raise millions of dollars to later become mildly forgotten, this usually happens when one generation leaves the other behind. However, the cell phone project, GOwas betting to last a long time in popularity and it seems that it is finally ending in terms of earnings.

According to what specialized sites have mentioned such as CasinosEnLigne.com , the augmented reality application for cell phones raised 318.5 million dollars in eight months of 2023, that is, only 50% of the income of last year. So if it is a considerable loss that could be the trigger for the long term to possibly cancel the game.

As the report states, 2022 brought the biggest annual revenue drop in the title’s history, with in-app purchases falling nearly 20% year-over-year to $703.7 million. This caused it to drop to seventh place for the highest-grossing mobile games globally, down from sixth place in 2021. This brings us to 2023, which may break that record.

We’ve seen other games hint at their drop in popularity, noting that last year was the last of Pokken Tournament in the world championships, and that means that the application can only last a couple more to leave the player alone again. GTC and the main games. It will be necessary to see if with future updates it is possible to stabilize the path for this app that has already been in existence for 8 years.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: Every application has its moment to finally stop serving. Pokémon took time to be a big franchise, but sooner or later it will have to happen.