It seems that people still do not understand what it means to maintain the quarantine due to the current situation due to the Covid-19. At UK face the third wave of Coronavirus because of a new strain, although they do not end up complying with the security measures.

We know that maintaining strict confinement can be difficult. We all want to get back to our normal life, but as long as that is not possible, we must remain in quarantine even if it means not being able to play Pokemon go.

A man in England He did not heed the British recommendations and traveled about 22 kilometers from his home to search for a character from Pokemon go, for which he received a fine of 200 pounds (around 5 thousand 400 pesos).

All for wanting to catch a pokémon

According to a report from the BBC, the subject, whose identity was kept anonymous, admitted that he intended to move from his home in Bedworth to the city of Kenilworht to catch a pokémon.

The police department of Warwickshire detained the individual and fined him ‘for skipping the requirement not to leave home or be away from your place of residence without a reasonable excuse‘. Because yes, play Pokemon go not a good reason to go out.

In this regard, a police spokeswoman stressed that ‘We all have a role to play in ensuring that the spread of the virus is slowed. I would like to remind people not to leave home or be away from home unless they have a reasonable excuse‘.

Cases of infections in the UK They have increased in recent days, with a daily maximum of 1,564 deaths according to official figures until January 14.

Source.



