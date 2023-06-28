Niantic launched the social app Campfire to support the coaches of Pokémon GO: Thanks to the application’s Team Up feature, players will be able to connect, discover local communities and find active raids nearby.

A few days after our test of the Paths editor, Pokémon GO therefore finds a way to renew itself through a very simple mechanism: just open the Campfire Team Up menu and choose to host or join a raidand then see which events are close enough to attend.

“When we designed the Raids feature in Pokémon GO, we focused on creating new gameplay that encourages people to meet in the real world at the same time and in the same place,” said Ivan Zhou, Director of Product for Campfire.

“To make finding and joining Raids even easier, we’re introducing Team Up, which connects nearby Trainers to team up and jump into battles together. We know many of our players rely on separate community instruments to organize the gameplay and it can be quite complicated, which is why we are excited to make the gaming experience even more connected. We can’t wait to see what our Trainers will achieve with this new feature!”

These are the main features of Campfire:

Nearby communities: With the app, you can easily find other players by searching for local communities near you. Simply open the Discover page in the Community tab to join new communities, organize events and meet new players. For now, only certain communities are available, but more will be added over time.

Niantic friends: in Campfire, you can easily add and manage your friends across all Niantic titles.

Private and group messages: users can organize all chats with their friends in one environment. Private and group messages let you instantly share gyms and raids, add your real-time location, post photos, and chat with friends across all Niantic titles. Sharing your location through messages is optional and takes up to an hour. After that it turns off automatically.

Real-world activity: through the app it is possible to participate in official community events and share them, keep tabs on meetings with reminders and easily invite other friends to play together. Simply swipe across the map to discover and share content, collaborate in gyms or raids, and connect with nearby communities.

That’s not all: Pokémon GO also allows you to share raid locations with friends via private or group message, while if you play solo just tap a specific point on the map to display the option to add a “Flare” in that Location: This is a “call to action” to entice other Trainers to join our activity.