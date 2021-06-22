Niantic prepares an event where you can get Emboar with the Fiery Ring attack.

Like every month, Niantic celebrate the Community day in Pokémon GO with a featured creature and numerous bonuses that players can enjoy while finding the best imaginable version of that same creature: “Shiny” palette (shiny, for those of us who have been at this for many years) and a stat rating of 100 %. We already know who will be the protagonist of July.

You’ve already read it in the headline: it’s about Tepig, the Fire Pig Pokémon, which was originally introduced in Black and White as part of the initials for the Unova region. According to the official blog statement, if you want to add a powerful 15/15/15 Emboar to your collection, mark with a red circle the 3rd of July from your calendar and open the game between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM local time.

As always, during those hours we will see many creatures of the featured species in the wild, and if we dare to evolve any of them within a maximum period of two hours after the event ends, it will learn a unique charged attack. In this case, it is Igneous RingAlthough during that time you can take the opportunity to buy and complete a special investigation or enjoy the triple stardust bonus.

It is not the only great novelty looming, by the way: in parallel to the game’s fifth anniversary, Niantic is planning an update that will change the representation of atmospheric conditions within the game and provide numerous facilities for navigating the Pokédex. More information on this is expected next July.

