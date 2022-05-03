Mega Latias is making its pokemon go debut during the new Air Adventures event in the Season of Alola.

To get Latias Mega Energy and get a Mega Latias, you must take part in Mega Raids to defeat the Gen 3 variant to add it to your Pokédex.

This is a tough Pokémon to take on solo, so we recommend teaming up with other trainers and knowing the best Mega Latias countersand the Mega Latias weakness to catch the Pokemon, and maybe even get a Shiny Latias if you’re lucky.

Make sure to check out our Mega Latios weakness and counters page to help defeat it.

Mega Latias counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Below you can find the Mega Latias weaknesses, with some counter suggestions, to help you defeat it in Pokémon Go:

Latia type – Dragon and Psychic

Dragon and Psychic Latia weakness – Bug, dark, dragon, fairy, ghost and ice-type

Bug, dark, dragon, fairy, ghost and ice-type Latia counters – Mega Houndoor, Zekrom, Dialga, Reshiram, Garchomp, Darkrai

Mega Houndoor, Zekrom, Dialga, Reshiram, Garchomp, Darkrai Other Latias notes – If you’re lucky enough to have them, a Mega Latios or Mega Gengar will boost party and same type damage while they last. If not, using your strongest Dragon, Dark, or Ice-type Pokémon is recommended, especially if they are Shadow Pokémon. It’s best to team up with at least three other trainers using good counters to raise your chances of defeating Mega Latias.

Mega Latias CP in Pokemon Go

Here are the CP ranges you can expect to see from Mega Latias in Pokémon Go raids:

Raid Boss CP – 80545 CP

80545 CP CP Range when being caught – 1921 to 2006 CP

1921 to 2006 CP Maximum weather boosted CP (Windy) when being caught – 2402 to 2507 CP

New to the game is a long overdue Mega Evolution update, which has arrived alongside the A Mega Moment research and Mega Kangaskhan. May 2022 in Pokémon Go started with the Air Adventures event. Elsewhere, we’ve recently seen new Ditto disguises as part of the Season of Alola, and more Gen 7 Pokémon. Earlier in the year, off the back of the Go Tour Johto event is Masterwork Research Apex to complete.



Latias Moveset in Pokémon Go

Latias, like every Pokémon in Pokémon Go, can use a variety of Fast and Charged Moves. If you catch Latias during the current Mega raids, it will have the exclusive psychic-type Charged move called Mist Ball.

If you want to know the best Latias moveset, we recommend Dragon Breath (Fast) and Outrage (Charged).

However, you may want to opt for something else – here are the full set of moves available:

Fast Moves:

Dragon Breath (Dragon)

Charm (Fairy)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Charged Moves:

Mist Ball (Psychic) ​​- Mega Raid event exclusive

Outrage (Dragon)

Psychic (Psychic)

Thunder (Electric)

Good luck battling Mega Latias in Pokémon Go!