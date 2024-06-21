Niantic is celebrating the eighth anniversary of Pokémon GO, so from 10:00 am on June 28 to 8:00 pm on July 3 (local time), there will be content related to the celebration. This includes thematic articles and additional dynamics in this mobile title.

Likewise, various Pokémon will be available with the typical party hats or even in the shape of a cake. But it is not the only novelty that players will discover.

This is how in the Raids of a star of the eighth anniversary of Pokémon GO pocket monsters will have a higher chance of being Shiny. During the celebration, a Master Investigation story called The Whisper of the Forest will be available.

Through this, players will have the opportunity to find a Brilliant Celebi for only $5 dollars or its equivalent in national currency. It’s a great opportunity!

What festive Pokémon in the wild will appear in the celebration of the eight years of Pokémon GO? Well we are talking about Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Eevee, Grimer and Muk. Of course, Pikachu, the most famous of all, will still appear and with a cake hat.

On some of the days that the celebration lasts, Pokémon from other regions could appear, such as the Alola Grimer and even starters or the initial monsters of the series.

While the event lasts, players will be able to use the Mystery Box more frequently, and may even be lucky enough to find a Shining Meltan. Pokémon GO You will have a free Temporal Investigation and another paid one for $2 dollars, each one with surprises.

Avatars will have cosmetic items such as Noctowl’s and Mankey’s Open Tunic, Dark Gray Baggy Pants, and the Animated, Placid, Passionate, and Refined Style Oricorio Hats.

There will still be stickers from the event. Pokémon GO and as an extra, while this lasts, there will be a greater chance of making a lucky friendship, of getting Pokémon like this in exchanges and even of finding 8, 88 or more Gimmighoul Coins when turning a Pokéstop with a Golden Lure Module.

