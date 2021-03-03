The video game studio Niantic revealed a sample of what the mixed reality functions of his video game will look like in the future Pokemon go by using Microsoft technology and the HoloLens mixed reality headset.

In the demo, which was unveiled Tuesday at the annual Ignite 2021 developer event, Pokémon GO uses the functionality of Microsoft Mesh. The mixed reality platform allows interact with other people at a distance and with 3D objects and specific applications.

Niantic stated its intention to expand its Pokémon GO augmented reality video game to more players “regardless of their physical location” and to use “technology that can facilitate a deeper social connection and generate a feeling of adventure in the real world”, as has expressed in a statement.

Therefore, the study collaborated with Microsoft to develop a proof of concept to show what the arrival of mixed reality would be like in Pokémon GO using the hardware and Microsoft tools.

Pokémon GO was shown in a video using as hardware the Microsoft HoloLens 2 mixed reality headsets, which allow you to play in augmented reality in real places such as parks and control the game with hand gestures.

Without the need for a joystick or to use a cell phone, like the popular version of the video game launched in 2016, by means of a floating interface, the use of Microsoft viewers allows you to carry out game actions such as giving berries to a pokémon or fighting with other trainers.

The demo does not reflect the actual gaming experience, as recognized by Niantic itself, but only offers a “glimpse of future developments in software and hardware “.

Pokémon turned 25 and has sold more than 368 million video game units in the world.

In 2016, the series underwent an important renaissance with the launch of its first mobile video game: Pokémon GO, developed by Niantic and based on GPS and augmented reality.

The video game quickly became a worldwide success and, by September 2016, it had already exceeded 500 million downloads, in just over two months since its launch. Three years later the number of downloads exceeded 1 billion.

According to Sensor Tower data, Pokémon GO, with its revenue system with free accounts and micropayments, exceeded $ 1 billion annually in October 2020, reaching a total of $ 4.2 billion since its launch.

In terms of the number of players, Apptopia placed it at 60 million active people per month in June 2017, 12 million of them active every day. For its part, an Axiom study estimated the number of users of the game, at its peak in July 2016, at 45 million people a day.

