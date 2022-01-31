Niantic announced that from now the players of Pokémon GO can add the Hisui’s Voltorbthe new regional variant present in Arceus Pokémon Legends for Nintendo Switch.

“Hisui’s Voltorbs, first discovered in the Hisui region of Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch, are making their appearance in the world of Pokémon GO! Help Professor Willow learn more about them and how to be able to distinguish them from the Voltorbs of the Kanto region, “reads the post on the game’s official website.

Hisui’s Voltorbs have arrived in Pokémon GO

The Voltorb, both the normal version and the variant of Hisui, will be the protagonists of the Special Research and will appear in the wild more frequently for the duration of the Pokémon GO Power Plant event and also during the Lunar New Year which will take place until to February 7. With a little luck, you may even come across a specimen chromatic. However, it is not currently possible to evolve Hisui’s Voltorb into Electrode.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Legends Arceus is proving to be one of the most successful games in the series on Twitch and in the UK, where it ranks first on the sales chart with 50% of last week’s total sales.