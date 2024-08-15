Pokémon World Championships 2024 will begin on August 16 of this year, and one of the video games that will be part of the competitions is Pokémon GO. In view of this, several representatives from Latin America will participate in their respective tournaments.

In this way, they will face trainers from all over the world. But only one of them will be able to become the world champion in this mobile title that continues to be so popular.

To watch the broadcast of the game competition at the Pokémon World Championships 2024, it is necessary to use the accounts in TwYotch and Facebook from Pokémon GO LATAM; @TzSpenx, @Jolt019, @Arelhydae and @OmarCH10 will be the hosts.

We Recommend: Pokémon GO is close to introducing Dynamax and Gigamax forms.

In the broadcast there will be up to two codes for exclusive research that includes a very ‘festive’ reward. As for the trainers, they come from all over Latin America.

Fountain: Niantic.

Participating from Mexico are @DanielleLupin, @AndrewManjarrez, @Del_31416 and @VikRioja; from Colombia, @C9Snow; from Peru, @JavierV20; from Chile, @Bastii170, @danibooz30 and @swaggron333yt; from Argentina, @0senteyutn0 and @Martogalde.

In addition to the competitions from 10:00 a.m. on August 16 until 8:00 p.m. on August 20, there will be different activities in Pokémon GOsuch as obtaining Pikachu from the World Championship.

Yes, it’s the diving suit Pikachu and will be in One Star Raids along with Shiny Mienfoo; it will also appear when completing Field Research tasks in Pokémon GO.

Lickitung, Galarian Stunkfisk, and Diggersby can all be found in three-star raids. Magnemite, Dratini, Wooper, and Gligar can be found in one-star Dark raids, and Wobbuffet, Kirlia, and Sableye can be found in three-star raids.

Fountain: The Pokémon Company.

Various commemorative items for Avatars will be available in the in-game store, including the Ukulele Pose, Bucket Hat, and the 2024 Championship Aloha T-Shirt.

Apart from Pokémon GO We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.