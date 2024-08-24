In September, Mexicans celebrate their national holiday and we celebrate these very special dates in various ways. Pokémon GO and Niantic will jump on this train and will have an exclusive event in Mexico where Hawlucha is the protagonist.

From September 1 to September 30, Trainers located in Mexico will be able to participate in this event and enjoy Timed Research, Field Research, and special offers in the app Store to celebrate this month.

Upon completing the “Choose Your Fighting Style” Timed Research, Trainers will be able to see Pokémon such as Scraggy, Machop, or Makuhita appear, depending on which path they choose to weigh in: Light, Medium, or Heavy, respectively. Regardless of the path they choose, they will receive other rewards such as EXP, Super Balls, Ultra Balls, and Stardust.

Additionally, Trainers will receive rewards for completing Field Research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Mexico, such as finding a Rare Candy, receiving 701 Star Dust, or even having encounters with Hawlucha!

The Pokémon GO store will also have items for the occasion

There will also be two Special Boxes at a discount in the Pokémon GO Store, with surprises like Incense, Stickers, Poké Balls, and other items to help you on your adventure. One of these boxes will have a special Mexican design!

Here are the dates you should know:

From September 1 to September 30: For 99 PokéCoins, a Special Box will contain a Raid Pass, a Lucky Egg, three PokéBalls, and three stickers.

From September 13th to September 30th: For 175 PokéCoins, a Special Box will contain a Pokécho, an Incense, a Rocket Radar, and three stickers.

This will be a great opportunity for you to start playing Pokémon GO, especially now that September is coming.