As is almost always the case, video game companies take advantage of the Day of love and Friendship or Valentine’s Day to add new content to your titles. And so it will be with pokemon go from Niantic.

That was what the company recently announced, which will take the opportunity to add Pokémon to this mobile game. Flabébé, fleet Y Florges. These pocket monsters have five different colors available.

Many sweets and gifts will come to Pokémon Go

But they’re not that easy to get, as three of them are region-locked and the other two only appear in rare encounters.

This new event will start from 10:00 am local time on February 10 and will run until 8:00 pm on the 14th of the current month.

During the event, the duration of the Lure Module will be double and you can also get double the Catch Candy. The buddy pokemon They will have more gifts than before.

In addition to the aforementioned, the event of pokemon go of Valentine’s Day bring a new global-challengewhich will be unlocked if all players in the world accumulate 70 million gifts sent.

If this objective is reached, there will be a bonus of three times Transfer Candy while the campaign lasts. There will still be two Collection Challenges which unlocks encounters with frilly in male and female versions.

Lots of pink pocket monsters

In this event, pink pokémon will appear frequently, as are the cases of Chansey, Luvdisc, Miltank, Audino Y alomomola. Also those who are associated as couples, such as the cases of plusle Y Minun or Volbeat and illumise.

Speaking of event debutants, coaches living in Europe, the Middle East and Africa can get Flabébé with a red flower; but in Asia-Pacific it is blue.

While the American continent gets Flabébébut with a yellow flower, The rest of the regions will be able to capture the flabébes of white and orange flowers, which are the rarest. Sure, if they’re lucky.

Another novelty of the event Day of love and Friendship in pokemon go is a new way of Furfrouwhich is Heart Trim. To change it you need 25 Furfrou Candies and 10 thousand stardust. However, there is still something else.

who evolves to kirlia in Gallade or Gardevoir during the event they will unlock a charged special attack and it is about Synchronized. So take advantage of the next few days to get the most out of the game.

