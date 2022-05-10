On the official website of Pokemon GO A piece of news has appeared that will make all the coaches of these nice creatures happy, in fact there is talk of an event, the return of Water Festival that will be available from 12 May 2022 at 10:00, until 20:00 on Friday 20 May.

Through the official page you can see that some will be present new Pokemonsuch as Lapras with a scarf, Dewpider, and Araquanid which can be obtained by evolving Dewpider.

The Pokemon Legend Tapu Fini will also be present, the guardian deity of the island of Poni, who will make an appearance in the raid. Last but not least, a Shiny Binacle will also appear in Pokemon GO for the first time.

However, the news certainly did not end herewe will also have:

Global Challenge: starting from 22:00 from Wednesday 11 May 2022 until 10:00 on Saturday 21 May 2022, a global challenge will be available for the duration of the Water Festival in which to collaborate with Pokemon trainers from all over the world. world for catching Water-type Pokemon. The objective of the challenge is to catch 600,000,000 Water-type Pokemon and the bonus for this challenge will be a doubling of the number of candies obtained by catching Pokemon

Aloa Season Special Research: Starting at 10:00 am on Tuesday 10 May 2022, the fourth Poni Island Special Research Story will begin

Timed Research: A timed research focused on catching Pokemon will be available during the event. The reward for completing this quest will give you 50 Gyarados Mega Energy, 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and the chance to encounter Lapras with a scarf and Dewpider.

There will also be new encounters in nature, in which you will have the opportunity to cross some Pokemon and attempt the capture, new raids, new eggs and many other additions that can only make the return on Pokemon GO of the fans who had taken a break attractive. from this game.

More news about Pokemon GO you can read them in our article, which talks about the raids and events scheduled for the entire month of May.