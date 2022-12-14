Niantic has released a new update for Pokémon GOthanks to which they will be introduced Pokémon of different sizes. Within the game it will now be possible to capture little monsters of different sizes, starting from XXS minutes up to the majestic XXL. Not only will we be able to notice the different size thanks to the appearance of the Pokémon, but some have been made size-specific animations of the little monster encountered.

But that’s not all. In fact, starting today the Pokédex will mark the size of the Pokémon encounteredand will be available a new type of Record for when we will capture a little monster of a different size from those seen up to now. Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Spotted on Pokémon GO the new Pokémon sizes Niantic Inc.the Californian software-house leader in the development of technologies based on Augmented Reality, announces the new Pokémon size function for Pokémon GO: Trainers will now be able to encounter XXS and XXL size Pokémon. The new update includes: New bounties for Pokémon – Trainers will now be able to encounter tons of Pokémon including Poochyena, Mightyena, and Mawile in XXS and XXL sizes.

– Trainers will now be able to encounter tons of Pokémon including Poochyena, Mightyena, and Mawile in XXS and XXL sizes. New encounter animations – Trainers will see new animations when encountering an XXS or XXL Pokémon.

– Trainers will see new animations when encountering an XXS or XXL Pokémon. Visible change in size – Pokémon XXS and XXL will be visually smaller or larger than their standard size when encountered or while adventuring as companions.

– Pokémon XXS and XXL will be visually smaller or larger than their standard size when encountered or while adventuring as companions. Bounty tracking in the Pokédex – Trainers’ Pokédex will begin recording the bounties of captured Pokémon.

– Trainers’ Pokédex will begin recording the bounties of captured Pokémon. Break records – Trainers catching Pokémon XXS or XXL will receive a new celebratory message when they break their records and catch at least three of the same type. For more information on the new feature, it is recommended to consult the dedicated blog post on the Pokémon GO website.

Source: Niantic