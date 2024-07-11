On July 13 and 14, the streets of several cities around the world will be filled with Pokémon Trainers in anticipation of the start of Pokémon GO Fest 2024.

During all this time we will have the opportunity to capture in Pokémon GO up to 70 Pokémon, there will also be costumed specimens and all kinds of extras so you can see that there is more than one reason to play this weekend.

Now, anything can happen during these times, so you want to be prepared, whether it’s your first Fest or you’ve been participating for a few years and already know what to do. Best of all, these tips are certified by Niantic.

6 tips for having a great time at Pokémon GO Fest 2024

Okay, so you’ve set aside 13 and 14, you have an external battery to charge your phone and you have a lot of data, so here are some tips for now that you’re going to play on the Pokémon GO Fest 2024.

Pokémon GO Fest 2024 is coming and here’s what you need to know

Buy your ticket and receive many surprises

Coaches can enjoy Pokémon GO Fest 2024 It’s completely free, but there’s also the option to purchase a ticket for the event, which grants bonuses and special prizes, including an encounter with the mythical Pokémon Marshadow! By purchasing access in the web store Pokémon GOyou also receive a Festival T-shirt for your avatar in an exclusive color.

Work as a team and succeed in Raids

Twilight Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wing Necrozma will be making their Raid Battle debut on the second day of the event. These Legendary Pokémon will be worthy opponents in battle, so working together with other Trainers will be key to success. Defeating them will result in an encounter with Necrozma and will receive either Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy for defeating the Legendary’s respective forms to fuse with it. Trainers will also receive a Cosmog Candy after completing one of these Raid Battles.

Take part in Special Investigations and capture Legendary Pokémon

On Saturday, Trainers with Festival tickets can complete exclusive Special Research to learn more about the Mythical Pokémon Marshadow—and have a chance to encounter one, too! Then, on Sunday, they can do free Special Research to learn more about Ultra Worms, and they might even encounter Cosmog!

Trainers with tickets will receive a Special Research with two branches where they can encounter Solgaleo or Lunala, as well as obtain Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy.

In addition to Necrozma, Ultra Beasts such as Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Celesteela, Kartana, and Guzzlord may also appear in Five-Star Raids.

Practice perfect throws and catch more Pokémon

More than 70 different Pokémon will appear during the event, increasing the chances for Trainers to encounter Shiny Pokémon, with some even making their debut, such as Jangmo-o.

In order not to miss the opportunity to capture these Pokémon in the Pokémon GO Fest 2024it’s important to get your Poké Ball throwing skills close to perfect. Practice your throws these days by swiping your finger in a spiral to make the Poké Balls spin, then making diagonal throws so that the Poké Balls land right in the center of the catch area. Remember that using items like Ultra Balls and Golden Razz Berries will increase your chances of catching them.

Pack your bag and get ready for a great adventure.

There will be new Team Play challenges exclusive to Pokémon GO Fest 2024 for Trainers with a ticket. By joining forces, Trainers will be able to encounter Pikachu with a Sun Crown or a Moon Crown. Additionally, by walking Routes together during the event, they will be able to encounter Ducklett, Emolga, and Crabrawler more frequently.

In addition to Pikachu, Umbreon and Espeon will also celebrate the Festival by wearing Night and Day Scarves, respectively, after being attracted to Incense during the event.

Find communities near you and improve your experience

Around Latin America, there are countless communities that organize meetings to enjoy the events of Pokémon GO together and live the experience to the fullest. And Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global will not be the exception! Pokémon GO Latin America published a list of locations where Latin American communities have mentioned that they will meet on July 13 and 14. Join one of them and enjoy the event with other Trainers!

What do you think of these suggestions for now that it is carried out? Pokémon GO Fest 2024Are you going to join in?