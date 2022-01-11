A California appeals court upheld the dismissal of two department officials Los Angeles police who did not respond to an ongoing robbery and instead went in search of a Snorlax in the augmented reality game Pokémon Go.

The agents Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were recorded by an in-car digital video system (DICVS) when they decided to catch a Pokémon after failing to respond to a robbery on Saturday, April 15, 2017, according to the California Court of Appeals ruling issued on Friday, January 7, 2022. The officers are been found “guilty of multiple counts of misconduct” based in part on the “recording that recorded signatories voluntarily ignoring their duty to witness a commanding officer’s call to an ongoing robbery and playing a game of Pokémon while they were on duty, “says the ruling.

The former officers appealed, arguing that the city “proceeded against the law by using DICVS registration in their disciplinary proceedings and denying them the protections of the Public Safety Officers Procedural Bill of Rights Act,” the ruling said Friday. A court has though denied the petition which contested the layoffs, and three appeals court judges unanimously upheld that decision on Friday.

Lozano and Mitchell were on patrol nearby when there was a radio call to respond to an ongoing robbery with several suspects at a Macy’s in Crenshaw Mall. They later told their supervisor, Sergeant Jose Gomez, that they didn’t hear the call asking for reinforcements at the mall, but the DICVS recording showed they ignored attempts to reach them, the ruling said.

After that second attempt to contact the signatories, officer Lozano asked if they should “ask if there is a message”. Officer Mitchell replied, “It’s up to you. Whatever you prefer. I don’t want them to think we’re not paying attention to the radio.” Lozano replied: “Ah, to hell with itThe signatories made no attempt to answer by radio when their unit was called.

Instead of going to the scene of the robbery, the officers “moved backwards through the alley and walked away from the mall,” the ruling said.

There hunting the Snorlax it would start at 6:09 pm, five minutes after Lozano said “to hell”. Officer Mitchell warned Lozano that the “Snorlax just popped up” between “46th and Leimert”. After noticing that “Leimert doesn’t go until 46th”, Lozano replied, “Oh, you know what I can do? I’ll go down 11th and get onto Crenshaw. I know that way I can get there.” Mitchell suggested a different route, then said to Lozano: “We have four minutes.”

For about 20 minutes, DICVS caught the signatories discussing Pokémon as they drove to different locations. On the way to the Snorlax location, Officer Mitchell warned Officer Lozano that “a Togetic has just appeared”, noting that it was “on Crenshaw, just south of 50th”.

After Mitchell apparently captured the Snorlax – exclaiming “Got it!” – the two agreed to “go get the Togetic” and left. When their car stopped again, DICVS recorded Mitchell saying, “Don’t run away. Don’t run away,” while Lozano described how he “buried and ultra-balled” the Togetic before announcing “Got it.” Mitchell warned that he was “trying to get it,” adding, “Holy shit, man. This thing is tearing me apart.” Eventually Mitchell exclaimed, “Holy shit. Finally”, apparently in reference to the capture of the Togetic, and said, “The boys are going to be so jealous.” The signatories then agreed to return to 7-Eleven (where Sergeant Gomez later met them) to finish their patrol. Along the way, Mitchell remarked, “I got a new Pokémon today, buddy.”

Lozano and Mitchell denied playing a video game when they were interviewed by Detective Tracy McClanahan, who investigated the incident. “They claimed they were simply” having a conversation about Pokémon Go “and Agent Mitchell had received text messages and alerts from a group of Pokémon Go players where” people [si] boasted of their scores. “Detective McClanahan determined the signatories weren’t sincere,” the ruling said.

Lozano and Mitchell were charged with “(1) failing to respond to an ongoing robbery call; (2) making misleading statements to Sergeant Gomez when asked why they didn’t hear the radio; (3) not answering by radio when their unit was called; (4) not handling an assigned radio call; (5) playing Pokémon Go while on patrol in their police vehicle; and (6) making false statements to Detective McClanahan during a complaint investigation, “says the ruling.

The council unanimously found them guilty on all counts, except for failing to handle an assigned radio call, and said the officers “were unfair and deceptive in their remarks throughout the hearing,” and that “their carelessness of duty while playing a mobile game ‘violated public trust and represents unprofessional and embarrassing behavior’.”

During their testimony, the former officers continued to insist they weren’t actually playing Pokémon Go while on duty, the ruling said.

They claimed they were monitoring a “Pokémon tracker” application on their phone, but not playing the game itself. Regarding the “capture” of Pokémon, Officer Lozano insisted that this was referring to “capturing a picture” of the Pokémon on the tracking app to share with friends, while Officer Mitchell said his statements about “fighting” the Togetic referred to “passing that information to groups about my application”.

Lozano said they weren’t playing a game; rather, it was a “social media event”. Mitchell said he didn’t consider the app a game because it wasn’t “advertised as a game”. The signatories admitted that they left their patrol zone in search of Snorlax, but insisted they did so “both” as part of an “extra patrol” and to “pursue this mythical creature”.

Former officers argued that the DICVS registration could not be used against them due to an order that said the system “is used to provide Department employees with a tool for documenting and prosecuting crimes, and not for monitor private conversations between Department employees “. However, “the Council of Police Commissioners did not give instructions on the use of unintentionally recorded conversations in disciplinary proceedings,” the ruling said.

