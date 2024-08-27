After numerous leaks, Pokémon Go developer Niantic has finally lifted the lid on the game’s highly-anticipated next season, Max Out, which adds more Gen 8 creatures and the huge new Dynamax feature.

Gen 8 Starter Pokémon that debuted in Pokémon Sword and Shield will join Pokémon Go at the beginning of the next season. This includes Grass-type monkey Grookey, Fire-type rabbit Scorbunny, Water-type frog thing Sobble, plus Dragon-type Dreepy and the Stonehenge-esque Stonjourner (which, excitingly for UK players, will be a regional exclusive).

Already-released Gen 8 Pokémon Skwovet and Wooloo will become available in their Shiny versions, meanwhile.

Dynamax will effectively add a whole new method of releasing Pokémon to the game – in the same way Shadow Pokémon did previously. Only new Pokémon caught from Max Battles, as well as their evolutions, will be able to Dynamax – pushing you to collect these new creatures as they’re released.

Max Battles will kick off by featuring Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Skwovet and Wooloo, with more to follow over the rest of the season. Notably, these sound like simpler battles, with no sign of Legendary Dynamax Pokémon – yet.

In a briefing to press, Pokémon Go’s John Funtanilla said that these Pokémon with the ability to Mega Evolve will also be able to do that – so you could snag a new Dynamax-capable Pokémon that could do both.

The addition of Dynamax to Pokémon Go will also see the game add a new type of location to its game map – Power Spots. These will be where you enter Max Battles and gather the new Max Particles resource.

Niantic is set to reveal more details on exactly how Dynamax battles work over the coming week – stay tuned for more. There’s also no word at all, so far, on the arrival of Gigantamax Pokémon.

Pokémon Go’s new Max Out season kicks off this Tuesday 3rd September at 10am local time.