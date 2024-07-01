Niantic announced that the Pokémon GO Festival 2024: Global will take place on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, 2024. Trainers from all over the world will be able to participate by catching special Pokémon.

Players will also be able to unlock bonuses and prizes during the event. This is a great opportunity for players to explore new places and connect with the mobile game’s communities.

It would not be unusual for more than one player to make new friends or be able to meet up with those they already know thanks to the Pokémon GO Festival 2024: Global.

We recommend: Pokémon GO gets handsome in its eighth anniversary celebration with several experiences.

Niantic said that players will need to check the community map to find their respective local gatherings. They can also learn about organized events associated with this holiday. But the company also made a number of recommendations to participants.

Fountain: Niantic.

Those attending Pokémon GO Festival 2024: Global, in their respective region, should pay special attention to their surroundings. Likewise, they must follow the rules of the authorities when enjoying this video game.

Something else that is noted is that upcoming events are subject to change. That is why Niantic asks players to keep an eye out for updates on their social media. But that is not all that is available.

Another way to find out what’s happening at Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global is to opt in to receiving push notifications. You can also subscribe to email messages to stay up to date with what’s happening.

Fountain: Niantic.

But as you can guess, these means of information vary in speed. It is best to follow more than one to stay up to date and fully enjoy this important celebration.

With details from Niantic. Apart from Pokémon GO We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.