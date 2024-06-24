From 14 to 16 June 2024, the city of Madrid transformed itself into the stage for Pokémon GO Fest, attracting an international crowd of 190,000 attendees, 70% of whom came from outside Spain. This event offered not only games, but also a platform for cultural exchange and unique experiences, enriching social and playful interaction between enthusiasts of all ages.

The Juan Carlos I Park in Madrid was one of the two epicenters of the event, where players caught 6.6 million Pokémon and traveled an average distance of 16.4 km each. Among the most popular innovations, the Football Experience offered fans the opportunity to meet football legends such as Mendieta and Morientes, transforming the park into a lively meeting point between sport and digital gaming.

In parallel, the official Pokémon GO routes, created in collaboration with the Municipality of Madrid, guided participants through thematic itineraries in the historic heart and in the most modern areas of the city, offering a new perspective on the Spanish capital and highlighting the potential of the game as a tool for urban exploration.

“Tens of thousands of players from around the world came to Madrid to enjoy Pokémon GO Fest this weekend. Enjoying the sunshine and atmosphere of the festival, trainers of all ages made new friends, captured exclusive Pokémon, and received special surprises both at Parque Juan Carlos I and throughout the city. Among the highlights was a special football experience zone where coaches could meet and practice their football skills with international stars such as Morientes, Mendieta and Losada. We were also lucky enough to witness five marriage proposals over the weekend!”, said Philip Marz, Regional Marketing Director of Pokémon GO.