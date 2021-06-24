The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is approaching, and the information relating to the event increases from week to week. An unprecedented event in the history of the well-known application of Niantic: all Legendary Pokémon encountered so far since the launch of the game will be able to be addressed in 5-star raids.

With a little organization, Trainers will be able to challenge and try to capture every legendary creature, as the battles will take place at scheduled times during the second day of the Pokémon GO Fest, the next July 18. The slew of raids will take place from 10:00 to 18:00 (local time) and will be organized as follows:

during the’ Wind Hour ( Wind Hour ), from 10:00 to 11:00 and from 14:00 to 15:00 , it will be possible to face Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Giratina Forma Alterata, Cresselia and Tornadus Forma Totem;

( ), , it will be possible to face Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Giratina Forma Alterata, Cresselia and Tornadus Forma Totem; during the’ Hour of Fire ( Lava Hour ), from 11:00 to 12:00 and from 15:00 to 16:00 , in the 5-star raids you will find Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Landorus Forma Totem and Yveltal;

( ), , in the 5-star raids you will find Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Landorus Forma Totem and Yveltal; during the’ Hour of Frost ( Frost Hour ), from 12:00 to 13:00 and from 16:00 to 17:00 , appearing in front of the Trainers will be Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia and Kyurem. In addition, Uxie, Mesprit or Azelf will appear in their respective countries, and will be challenging in 5-star raids along with legendary Pokémon;

( ), , appearing in front of the Trainers will be Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia and Kyurem. In addition, Uxie, Mesprit or Azelf will appear in their respective countries, and will be challenging in 5-star raids along with legendary Pokémon; during the’Hour of Thunder (Thunder Hour), from 13:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 18:00, you can face Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Thundurus Forma Totem, Zekrom and Xerneas.

Mythical Pokémon will not appear in raids. The ability to face Legendary Pokémon in two different hours throughout the day will therefore increase the chance that players will be able to participate and try to catch the creatures they want.

Furthermore, during the day dedicated to the raids of the legendaries, the holders of the event ticket will enjoy some privileges:

10,000 Experience Points additional for each victory in Raid Battles;

additional for each victory in Raid Battles; until 10 Raid tickets for each lap of the Gyms disc;

for each lap of the Gyms disc; until 8 remote Raid tickets for the completion of Timed Research;

for the completion of Timed Research; free redemption, in the game shop, of a bundle containing 3 remote Raid tickets.

The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 prepares to keep players busy with rewards, fun and the chance to enrich the Pokédex with various jewels. It will also be possible for holders of the event ticket to complete one music research special.

Trainers will be able to compose a band choosing between Pokémon rock and pop, two of the most followed and loved musical genres in the world. The leaders of the bands will be Pikachu Rock is Pikachu Pop, and the player’s choice will influence the Pokémon that can be encountered in the wild with a festive hat on their head, dedicated to the Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

Choosing Pikachu Rock and the musical genre of rock will meet Zigzagoon of Galar and Flygon, while choosing Pikachu Pop and pop can be captured Ponyta of Galar and Gardevoir.

The event will take place on July 17 and 18 and, after the difficulties encountered during the pandemic, which prevented millions of players from enjoying the application as usual, Niantic is restarting with a bang.

The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is the ideal time to go back to having fun in the open air, and enjoy all the news and the characteristic details of the party, which are updated and get rich every week, as the fateful dates approach.