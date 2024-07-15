Five couples got engaged at this summer’s Pokémon Go Fest, some of whom met through playing the popular smartphone game.

The proposals took place at the event’s big weekend in Madrid – the year’s main European meetup for Pokémon Go fans, which Eurogamer recently attended. Happily, all players who popped the question received a ‘yes’.

Pokémon Go developer Niantic asked fans ahead of time if any couples were planning to get engaged at the event, after hearing reports of players getting down on one knee at previous Go Fests.

Five fans responded and were then invited to secretly surprise their other half by popping the question at a Pikachu and Eevee ‘Meet and Greet’ photo opportunity – meaning the moment could be captured on camera, with the aforementioned Pokémon celebrating/lurking in the background.

After meeting while playing Pokémon Go in a London park, Martina and Shaun (pictured above) got engaged at Go Fest after being together for eight years. Several years of that time had been spent long-distance, between England and Spain, before Shaun moved out to live together with Martina in Barcelona this year.

“It was just the right time,” Martina said, after popping the question. “After eight years of relationship, the last six of them being long-distance, we have finally managed to settle in the same place.

“The game has helped us discover new places where we live and wherever we go and we really enjoy going for Pokémon Go walks (as does our dog),” she continued. “We share a passion for the game and we enjoy being outdoors a lot. It has also connected us to other local players who have now become essential in our lives.”

Other couples who got engaged included Dutch couple Joris and Louise, the former of whom moved up his plans to pop the question when he saw Go Fest on the schedule.

“I told Louise we had won a VIP meet and greet with Pikachu and Eevee, but as the day went by I got more and more nervous and hoped she didn’t see anything, as I was carrying the ring with me,” Joris said . “She didn’t expect anything and it was a real surprise!”



Joris and Louise (left), and Ana and Daniel (right). | Image credit: Niantic

Meanwhile, for Benidorm couple Ana and Daniel, it was third time lucky. The pair have known each other since 2018, and in 2020, amid the Covid pandemic, Ana discovered she was pregnant with their now three-year-old daughter.

“When I told him I was pregnant, he asked me to marry him, but I didn’t want to because I didn’t feel ready, and I didn’t want to do it because of the baby.”

Ana later reciprocated the proposal, but the couple decided to settle – until now – without labels for their relationship.

“I wanted to surprise him!” Ana said about proposing again at Go Fest. “In the end, Pokémon Go has given me a good boyfriend (hopefully husband!), a three-year-old daughter, many friends in Benidorm and even others around the world.”

After this past weekend’s Go Fest Global, next up for Pokémon Go is the summer’s Ultra Unlock events, which are set to see the launch of the new species Tandemaus and the long-awaited debut of Mega Lucario.