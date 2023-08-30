Pokémon Go is expanding its catchable line-up with its first batch of additions from last year’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, starting next week.

Pokémon’s Paldea crew will arrive across two updates as part of Pokémon Go’s new season, beginning on Tuesday, 5th September. Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval, Lechonk, and Oinkologne (both male and female variants) are all up first next week, with Lechonk even getting a shiny variant at launch.

This initial batch arrives as part of Pokémon Go’s A Paldean Adventure event, which runs from 5th September until Sunday, 10th September. It also brings Lechonk-focused Timed Research, Unown in global raids, and various other event bonuses, as detailed in Niantic’s post.

Pokémon Go’s Paldea region trailer.

Then, from 10th September to Friday, 15th September, a fresh batch of Paldea Pokémon – Nymble, Lokix, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot, Bombirdier, Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur – make their debut in-game, with Bombirdier available as a Shiny at launch.

The previous week’s raid and event bonuses, alongside Lechonk research tasks, continue to apply in week two, but Niantic is also introducing a paid Timed Research challengecosting £4.49/$5 USD and featuring two encounters with Pawmi, the Pawmi Backpack avatar item, three Rare Candy, one Incubator, 10 Silver Pinap Berries, 921 Stardust, and 9210 XP as rewards.