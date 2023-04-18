













Pokémon GO creators will launch Monster Hunter Now on cell phones during 2023

Monster Hunter Now will use AR technology from the developer Niantic, and the same features that stand out from Pokémon Gowill take place in Capcom’s installment. Fans have high expectations about the installment as John Henke, the CEO of Niantic, revealed that talks between the studios began four years ago. So the project is far from pilot.

“We hear a lot from Monster Hunter fans who want to play a Monster Hunter game with AR. And if we were going to make a game like that, I was pretty sure we’d have to work with Niantic.”commented the CEO.

The particular of Monster Hunter Now is that you will now be able to hunt monsters in the real world, which will have specific designated regions where monsters that only belong to certain spaces will spawn.

Each fight against a monster will have a maximum duration of 75 seconds, which is quite a contrast to the 10-20 minutes that a battle lasts in the normal format. On the other hand, fighting monsters will use tap and swipe controls depending on the equipped weapon, along with armor and other weapons that can be forged from materials that come from defeated monsters.

Source: Capcom

When will Monster Hunter Now be released?

It will arrive in September however, there will be an official beta that is scheduled for April 25, 2023. If you want to try it, you can sign up here.

