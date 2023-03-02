As of March 1, the new season of Pokémon GORising Heroes, and with this comes a surprise for players in Mexico in the form of Hawlucha.

It is part of a temporary investigation and the trainers will have to spin a Poképarada in the Mexican republic and choose their fighting style. The latter is divided by weight; it can be light, medium or full. Based on this selection other pokémon will appear.

Among the other available monsters are Scrafty, Machamp or Hariyama, which will have to be captured. Niantic, to promote Hawlucha, made a presentation in Mexico City.

There he unveiled a poster inspired by the posters of Mexican wrestling. The illustration brings an Augmented Reality experience that appears when you scan a QR code. This one uses Niantic’s 8thwall technology; can be enjoyed in some cities.

This experience of Pokémon GO It can be accessed at different points in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara. Alan Mandujano, in charge of Niantic’s offices in Latin America, highlighted the importance of Rising Heroes and Hawlucha’s debut.

According to Mandujano ‘[…]Personally, the exclusive appearance of this new Pokémon in our country gives us a lot of emotion and pride, since Mexico is the cradle of wrestling and we hope that the community of trainers will receive it with open arms like we do.”.

What does Rising Heroes include in Pokémon GO for Mexico and other countries?

Rising Heroes, in addition to including Hawlucha in Mexico, has other news for Pokémon GO. This in the form of new pokémon, special raids, the GO Battle League, the Festival of Colors and much more.

The first is the appearance of Gimmighoul in his Walking Forme that can be evolved into Gholdengo. To attract it, you need the Coin Chest and to evolve it you must have 999 Gimmighou coins.

With Rising Heroes the Elite Raids return to face Regidrago and Regieleki. The raid of the first will be on March 11 and that of the second on April 9; are opportunities to capture these legendary pokémon.

Another novelty for the season is the ‘Professor Willow’s Wardrobe’ Temporary Research, which unlocks a costume inspired by this researcher and lets you face a Melmetal with a Double Ironfist attack.

Regarding Hawlucha, it will appear in the wild only in Mexico during Rising Heroes, and regarding this season, its community days are as follows:

– March 18, 2023

– April 15, 2023

– April 29, 2023 (Classic Community Day)

– May 21, 2023

