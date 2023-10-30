













In the latter case there is an Eevee with an explorer hat and a special decorative background with a landscape with the Angel of Independence. Something that is worth knowing are the available schedules.

The City Safari Pokémon GO It will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on November 4, and the next day from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Then there will be a break and it will return from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In the meantime, players will be able to join Community Day, which is also on November 5. Regarding special locations, one of them is the monumental Day of the Dead skull on Paseo de la Reforma near the Angel of Independence.

Fountain: Niantic.

In addition to taking photos with this skull with details alluding to Pokémon GO They will be able to challenge the gym located there. Its LED lights will change to match the color of the equipment controlling it.

Other locations will be parks in Mexico City with physical Pokéstops and special tents; You can charge phones and get Pikachu and Duskull visors, while supplies last. To this we must add 7-Eleven Mexico stores.

Coach, attend the City Safari in Mexico City more than prepared. Keep this infographic on hand and rediscover the city! pic.twitter.com/ODqxhSTRaH — Pokémon GO Latin America (@PokemonGoAppLA) October 27, 2023

Five 7-Eleven Mexico branches will offer special activities, photographs, stamp rallies and exclusive prizes. Another City Safari activity Pokémon GO is taking photos on billboards and bus stops.

Likewise, in some metro stations on the Red, Yellow and Blue lines, you will see special posters with team leaders. Niantic has prepared official routes within the game in conjunction with the CDMX Tourism Secretariat.

Fountain: Niantic.

The City Safari Eevee Explorers game experience is a tour of more than 60 notable places in CDMX.

Regarding Community Day in Pokémon GOWooper and Paldea’s Wooper will be the protagonists.

It is possible to evolve Wooper in the event or up to five hours later in Quagsire with Aqua Cola; Paldea’s Wooper creates a Clodsire with Megahorn. There will still be a special investigation story.

For City Safari tickets consult this link. Apart from Pokémon GO We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

