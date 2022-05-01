Like every month, Pokémon GO is ready to shine in May, with many events that will see, among other things, the arrival of Tapu Fini and several news.

Today, Sunday 1 May, the raids that see them as the protagonist have begun MegaKanghaskan. A megamomentan event that will also be repeated in the future, and which it foresees the increase of Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving for a few hours, so that players can take advantage of them and try to catch them. In addition, the first Legendary Pokémon that can evolve, MegaLatios And MegaLatiaswill be the protagonists of the skies from 3 May to 8 May.

From Thursday 12 May to Friday 20 May it will be the turn of the Water Festival which, like every year, provides for an increase in the spawn of Water-type Pokémon, which will appear in the wild more frequently for the entire week indicated. At the end of May there will be the event Goodbye, Alola!with celebrations that will allow players to remember everything that has been experienced dedicated to the seventh generation tropical region.

Tapu Fini, guardian deity of Poni Island in Alola, will be there protagonist of 5-star raids up Pokémon GO, debuting in May. At the end of the month, all guardian deities will gather and can be captured. From May 10 to May 25, it will be possible to meet Tapu Fini in 5-star raids, while from May 25 to May 1, Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele and Tapu Bulu will also appear.

As for the Mega Evolutions, until Tuesday 3 May it will be possible to meet and challenge Mega Kangashkan in rotating raids. From 3 May to 10 May it will be the turn of MegaLatios and MegaLatias, from 10 to 25 May instead you can challenge Mega Blastoise. Finally, from May 25 to June 1, the beautiful Mega Altaria will meet in raids. These Pokémon can also be encountered in a chromatic version.

Every Wednesday in May, from 18:00 to 19:00 it will be time for the raids. Mega Latios, Mega Latias, Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu and Tapu Fini can be encountered. There will also be encounters with Grimer of Alola, who will appear as a reward in the extraordinary discovery, and can also be found Shiny.