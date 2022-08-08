Today is World Cat Day and while we may not be inundated with national holidays and gifts, The Pokémon Company still managed to deliver a beautiful gift to fans.

The gift comes in the form of a series of Pokémon GO-themed 3D billboards, which will be displayed outside Tokyo’s Shinjuku Station from today until September 5.

On the occasion of this day, the advertisements are all focused on the feline-inspired Pokémon that have inhabited many of the regions of the franchise. Looking at the first images of the billboards, we can see some feline appearances such as those of Meowth, Espurr, Litten and many others.

The advertisement will run outside Shinjuku station until September 5, so there is plenty of time to view the billboard if you are one of the lucky ones living in Japan at this time. For those who instead dream of the land of the Rising Sun, the videos published on social networks remain.

