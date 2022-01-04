Niantic announced a new event on Pokémon GO: the Classic Community Day from Bulbasaur which, for the month of January, will take place a few days after the usual Community Day.

While Spheal will be the protagonist of the event on January 16, Bulbasaur will be the undisputed king of the Classic Community Day, which will take place on January 22, 2022, from 14:00 to 17:00 (Italian time). Kanto’s Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, even in chromatic version, following the usual rules of Community Days experienced by the players so far.

Additionally, any Ivysaur that evolves into Venusaur during the event will learn the very powerful Grass-type move Root tree. The Classic Community Day rules include several bonuses, which Trainers will be able to take advantage of while hunting Bulbasaur and Shiny Bulbasaur.

During the entire duration of the event they will be able to take pictures 5 photographs with the room of Pokémon GO, to be able to meet as many Bulbasaur. It will also be possible to buy (only once during the event) a special package, for 1280 Pokémonete. This pack will contain 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Fortunuovo, 5 Star Pieces and a MT (Technical Machine) attack loaded champion.

All players will have it available for free 30 Ultra Ball, which will help them in capturing the Pokémon Seed specimens. At the cost of € 0.99 you will be able to purchase the exclusive story of special search dedicated to the Bulbasaur event.

Any Pokémon caught on Classic Community Day will bear fruit triple the number of PEs, and all the aromas activated during the 3 hours of the event will have a duration of 3 hours, as well as the bait modules.

A Community Day dedicated to Bulbasaur had already been released, and this return could suggest a wish from Niantic, especially in favor of late players of Pokémon GO, to re-propose the events already experienced, to allow as many people as possible to relive them.

The Classic Community Day could, therefore, become a new periodic appointment, on a monthly basis, or with more distant dates than the Community Days that usually take place every month.