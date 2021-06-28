Fans and players of the famous mobile title Pokémon GO, starring the most famous beloved monsters in the world, they know very well that the title of Niantic often and willingly proposes new events dedicated to individuals or more Pokémon (Bidoof for example), parties and much more.

Last, in chronological order, will be the first and next Bidoof Day, to be held this Thursday July 1 and that annually will re-propose the aforementioned event.

Bidoof, famous and loved Pokémon of the normal type, he is considered by many to be the weakest character in the entire universe Pokémon, a feature that has made him in the eyes of many a tender and clumsy monster, as well as being a basis for many memes present in the internet related

For a number of reasons not expressly stated, Niantic has decided however that it wants to kick off this event that starting from 10:00 Italian, and until 20:00, will allow you to meet the sympathetic even more often “Topaffuto”.

Even MORE Bidoof-related updates are coming your way, Trainers! Get ready for an event that celebrates the lovable Bidoof! https://t.co/UJqyVGI1Xc pic.twitter.com/Py6YUyr0NN – Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 28, 2021

Not only that, in this time frame anyone will catch a Bidoof wild will be able to use a MT Charged Attack to teach dessert Pokémon Ice Beam, Shadow Ball or Lightning Bolt. Additionally, any Bidoof captured during the event will automatically know the skill Too strong.

Finally, once the time space dedicated to the event starring Bidoof is over, users will still be able to use one MT Charged Attack Star Player to teach him the same moves.

In addition to these innovations entirely dedicated to the single Pokémon, the Bidoof Day will introduce a new exclusive special research story just from the event, in detail, for the first time in Pokémon GO the choices will affect the story and certain parts of the event experience. Upon completion of the various Special Research tasks there will be unique rewards such as an exclusive avatar hat.

There Bidoof Cup will be available in the GO Battle League during Bidoof Day, and for the duration of the event, this one Pokémon will be the only one you can face in the Raid Battle one, three and five star game.

Regarding all the new features of the game, they are not always taken with enthusiasm, exactly as happened with this change.