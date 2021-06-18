The title for mobile Pokémon GO updates with a new special search, which features Ho-Oh shadow and Giovanni as protagonists. The famous lead of Team GO Rocket returns to be talked about, through a mission that will give rewards such as Super radar, tools and much more.
A Shadow of Seven Colors is the name of this new research, already available to all users through the game’s app. The phases are in total 6, each of which will give important rewards, including the same Ho-Oh shadow Giovanni’s.
The various phases will be characterized by fights, events such as turning pokéstops or gyms and even beating the Arlo, Cliff and Sierra, the three leaders of Team GO Rocket. Once defeated, you will find yourself facing John himself, boss of Team GO Rocket.
The encounters will be quite difficult and complex but once they are overcome you can claim the legendary pokémon of the second generation. Here are all the various stages, with related rewards.
Phase 1
Catch 10 Pokémon – Encounter with Teddiursa
Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – 1 Sunstone
Purify 1 Shadow Pokémon – 15 Poke Balls
Level Rewards: 1,500 XP, 500 Stardust, Shadow Pokémon Encounter
Phase 2
Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 5 Hyper Potions
Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon – 5 Revive
Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon – 15 Poké Balls
Level rewards: 2,000 XP, 500 Stardust, Xatu encounter
Phase 3
Use 3 super effective Charged Attacks in Gym Battles – 1 MT Fast Attack
Face off against another Trainer in the GO Battle League – 1 MT Charged Attack
Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon – 15 Ultra Balls
Level Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Radar Rocket
Phase 4
Defeat Arlo the leader of Team GO Rocket – Flareon Encounter
Defeat Team GO Rocket leader Cliff – Vaporeon Encounter
Defeat Sierra the leader of Team GO Rocket – Jolten encounter
Level Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar
Step 5
Find Team GO Rocket Boss – 5 Max Potions
Fight Giovanni – 5 Revives Max
Defeat Giovanni, boss of Team GO Rocket – 1 King’s Rock
Level Rewards: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, Larvitar Encounter
After the challenge with Giovanni you will be able to capture Ho-Oh shadow.
Step 6
Claim Reward – 2,000 XP 3x
Level Rewards: 2 Silver Berry, 2,000 Stardust, 1 Lucky Egg
Recently Niantic, the company that created Pokémon GO, is also working on their own version of Transformers, the famous series born from Hasbro toys. We currently have no concrete news on the possible release date or further information, which will most likely not be long in coming.
This event with Giovanni and Ho-Oh will be available until midnight on Wednesday 1st September, Italian time.
