The title for mobile Pokémon GO updates with a new special search, which features Ho-Oh shadow and Giovanni as protagonists. The famous lead of Team GO Rocket returns to be talked about, through a mission that will give rewards such as Super radar, tools and much more.

A Shadow of Seven Colors is the name of this new research, already available to all users through the game’s app. The phases are in total 6, each of which will give important rewards, including the same Ho-Oh shadow Giovanni’s.

The various phases will be characterized by fights, events such as turning pokéstops or gyms and even beating the Arlo, Cliff and Sierra, the three leaders of Team GO Rocket. Once defeated, you will find yourself facing John himself, boss of Team GO Rocket.

The encounters will be quite difficult and complex but once they are overcome you can claim the legendary pokémon of the second generation. Here are all the various stages, with related rewards.

Phase 1

Catch 10 Pokémon – Encounter with Teddiursa

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – 1 Sunstone

Purify 1 Shadow Pokémon – 15 Poke Balls

Level Rewards: 1,500 XP, 500 Stardust, Shadow Pokémon Encounter

Phase 2

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 5 Hyper Potions

Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon – 5 Revive

Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon – 15 Poké Balls

Level rewards: 2,000 XP, 500 Stardust, Xatu encounter

Phase 3

Use 3 super effective Charged Attacks in Gym Battles – 1 MT Fast Attack

Face off against another Trainer in the GO Battle League – 1 MT Charged Attack

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon – 15 Ultra Balls

Level Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Radar Rocket

Phase 4

Defeat Arlo the leader of Team GO Rocket – Flareon Encounter

Defeat Team GO Rocket leader Cliff – Vaporeon Encounter

Defeat Sierra the leader of Team GO Rocket – Jolten encounter

Level Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar

Step 5

Find Team GO Rocket Boss – 5 Max Potions

Fight Giovanni – 5 Revives Max

Defeat Giovanni, boss of Team GO Rocket – 1 King’s Rock

Level Rewards: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, Larvitar Encounter

After the challenge with Giovanni you will be able to capture Ho-Oh shadow.

Step 6

Claim Reward – 2,000 XP 3x

Level Rewards: 2 Silver Berry, 2,000 Stardust, 1 Lucky Egg

Recently Niantic, the company that created Pokémon GO, is also working on their own version of Transformers, the famous series born from Hasbro toys. We currently have no concrete news on the possible release date or further information, which will most likely not be long in coming.

This event with Giovanni and Ho-Oh will be available until midnight on Wednesday 1st September, Italian time.