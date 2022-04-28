The Pokemon Company International revealed more details about the expansion Pokémon GObased on the popular game for mobiles of Nianticfor the franchise card game, Pokemon TCG.

This collaboration includes a set of cards that stand out for having very realistic illustrations and unique scenarios based on this title Free-to-Play. The Japan-based company also shared its departure date, which will be July 1 of this year.

Best of all, it will include not only unique promo cards but also Pokemon V Y pokemon vstar that will be key in the victory of any game.

Speaking of the art that adorns the cards, the fact that it is photorealistic style allows you to appreciate scenes that seem extracted from our world. It is clear that the idea is to follow the path marked by Pokémon GO for this expansion. But not only pocket monsters appear.

Objects and characters from the creation of Niantic. That’s why there are letters of Trainer, pokestop, Stadium Or until Bait Module.

Others that are included are those of leaders such as Spark of the Team Instinct, white of the Team Wisdom Y Candle of the Team Value. In the case of the latter, they are considered as letters of Supporter. Several packages and presentations will arrive in the summer to Pokemon TCG

Which Pokémon GO expansion packs will be coming to the TCG?

From July 1st you can get the Elite Trainer Box from Pokémon GO from Pokemon TCG with a holographic promotional card Mewtwo V.

The collection will still be available. premium Radiant Eevee and special collections with three promo cards from Spark, white either Candle. Added to the above is the collection Alolan Exeggutor V as well as a tin with a holographic letter from Pikachu with the attack gift delivery.

Another can is pokeball and mini cans of Magikarp, eevee, Blissey, Pikachu Y snorlax. This expansion of Pokémon GO for Pokemon TCG includes equal Decks Combat Vwith letters from Mewtwo V Y Melmetal Vas well as Combat Deck V: Mewtwo vs. Melmetal.

More products are planned for release at a later date. We will keep an eye on any new update as soon as it appears.

If you want to know more about Pokémon GO consult landgamer. We also have information on Pokemon in general and their games. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.