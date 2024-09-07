Niantic announced the next safari of Pokémon GO will take place on Brazilian soil. Specifically, in the city of São Paulo from December 7 to 8, 2024. These days will be full of activities for Pokémon trainers.

All thanks to an agreement between Niantic and the authorities of the aforementioned metropolis. To such an extent that there will even be special security coverage and support for players of this mobile title.

This event of Pokémon GO There will be several physical bases that will support the coaches and will be spread across three regions, such as the Historic Center, Avenida Paulista and Shopping D.

We Recommend: Pokémon GO will soon receive the Galar and Dynamax starter Pokémon.

In each of these regions, there will be more than 10 PokéStops with Eevee with an Explorer’s Hat and Skiddo. Both are the event’s exclusive pocket monsters. At the bases, there will also be content creators who will interact with the public and even give away gifts.

Fountain: Niantic.

Transportation to the event for players will be free to take them between bases and help them complete the Stamp Rally. The subway will also support players on the Blue, Yellow, and Red lines, which symbolize the teams of the game. Pokémon GO.

The Green one will represent the main mission of the event, which is fun. Pokémon like Ikipek, Drowzee, Slakoth, Hitmontop and Sensu-Style Oricorio will be available as a reference to the culture of São Paulo.

Ready for BIG news, Coaches? 👀 Brazil is about to host a very important event, on December 7 and 8, the São Paulo City Safari will arrive! Get ready with caps and backpacks to explore the city and join thousands of players from all over the world. 🎒 🔍 pic.twitter.com/g1BLxATc3m — Pokémon GO Latin America (@PokemonGoAppLA) September 6, 2024

Although the safari of Pokémon GO São Paulo is free in and out of the game but there is an entry fee for bonuses such as Raids and Eggs for $9 dollars or its equivalent in local currency. It is only valid for two days.

More than 84 official communities in 76 Brazilian cities will also have access to special discounts. Canal 40, Jogada Excelente and Pelozinn will share this type of benefit on their channels.

Fountain: Niantic.

Among other news about this mobile title, there is a Hawlucha that Mexican players can get, and we tell you what to expect from its competitive environment.

Apart from Pokémon GO We also have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.