As on other occasions, some Pokémon will appear more frequently during this event. Likewise, it will be necessary to complete some research and there will be a special version of Pikachu.

As you may have guessed, the pocket monster mentioned before will appear with Detective Pikachu’s hat in Pokémon GOBut will not be the one.

The exact time this promotion will begin will be 10:00 am local time.

This is how you can get Growlithe, Alolan Exeggutor, Magikarp, Xatu, Bellossom, Lotad, Chimecho, Bronzor, Ducklett, Cutiefly and Falinks. However, there will also be a Slowpoke with his hat.

Fountain: Niantic.

Other monsters can be obtained while this collaboration lasts Pokémon GO with Detective Pikachu but in its shiny or variocolor versions.

In that sense we are talking about Growlithe, Slowpoke, Alolan Exeggutor, Magikarp, Lotad, Chimecho, Bronzor and Pikachu.

Sudowoodo, Snivy and Rowlet will also be available but after completing field research with shiny versions of the first two.

Celebrate the premiere of Detective Pikachu: The Return! 🔎 For a limited time, Trainers will be able to encounter Pikachu wearing a detective hat during the Detective Pikachu: Return event in Pokémon GO. pic.twitter.com/3Qkq9ZqVAr — Pokémon GO Latin America (@PokemonGoAppLA) September 29, 2023

To get Pikachu with the Detective Pikachu hat you need to complete a separate research task in Pokémon GO.

But the time to complete it is only a few days, since the limit to complete it and claim your rewards is 8:00 pm on Monday, October 9, local time.

Fountain: The Pokémon Company.

They still have plenty of time to participate. With respect to Detective Pikachu Returns for Nintendo Switch, its launch is October 6

Apart from Pokémon GO We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

