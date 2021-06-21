In a new post directed to all of us “Coaches”, the official blog of Pokémon GO has updated us on upcoming arrivals: specifically, we allude to a Pikachu with a special costume and one specimen shiny of a creature previously never seen in the app in chromatic form. Let’s start with the rodent.

There is not much to say about Pikachu, as it is once again an offer dedicated to travelers. How well this fits into the ongoing pandemic is questionable, but the initiative Pokémon Air Adventures precisely aims to create good memories for travelers starting from the prefecture of Okinawa.

For this reason, starting from July 22nd, the special Pikachu will be available in Pokémon GO exclusively for those traveling to Okinawa (while fortunately the shiny will also be available elsewhere). The electric mouse in question will be available “for more than a year” and, therefore, you will have time at least until next summer.

The reward for the trip will be a Pikachu with a flowered shirt (called “kariyushi” from the blog post) typical of the place. You can see what awaits you at the end of the transoceanic crossing below, along with the mysterious creature that you can capture for the first time in chromatic form.

In fact, we are talking about Corsola, the second generation Coral Pokémon (Gold, Silver is Crystal, just in case) whose blue variant has not yet appeared in the app. As there is “no time limit” for this glittering debut (July 22nd him too), you can find “with a little luck” a chromatic Corsola.

Clearly, luck also lies in being able to be in a place where Corsola can be found in the wild, which means that some of the players of Pokémon GO they will find each other anyway forced to travel. The aim is always to give an additional bonus to those who have already planned a trip.

Despite this, we do not doubt that someone is already preparing airline tickets for a new addition to their collection of creatures. In the meantime, we remind you that a Pokémon GO Fest for everyone, travelers or not.