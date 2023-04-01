It seems like a joke, but it’s been a few months since they released the versions of Pokemon most recent, Scarlet and purpleand despite the fact that the issue of the errors with which it arrived have been very popular, game Freak he wants fans to stick with the title. This leads us to the launch of a new video in which we have someone very dear as the protagonist.

Among the new creatures that we can find in these versions we have lechonka little pig that from the first moment of its revelation captivated fans of the series, almost instantly asking for merchandise such as t-shirts and even stuffed animals. The Pokemon Company He has realized all this and so today he has released a new video to give it the importance it deserves.

Here you can see it:

In addition to this clip, we are also invited to purchase merchandise related to the character, including cards GTCas it can appear either in booster packs or in the starter pack Scarlet and purple. Also in downtown stores Pokemon you can buy a pretty nice shirt, which could be sold out soon.

Remember that lechonk it appears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, games already available on nintendoswitch.

Via: Pokemon

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is a very interesting Pokémon, hopefully they will soon release videos of others in the future. It would be interesting to focus on creatures that have been in the shadows for a long time.