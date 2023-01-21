Ash Ketchum is the Pokémon World Champion after his victory and it seems that he is invincible. However, one of his friends “lowered the smoke” in one of the most recent episodes of the anime.

And the one who did it was Misty, who along with Brock was one of his first companions when the animated adaptation of the Game Freak games began. That happened in one of Ash’s farewell episodes, which recently aired on Japanese television.

Misty defeated Ash Ketchum in Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, which is the name of the special episodes that fire this character. Only it wasn’t in a pokemon battle as such.

We recommend: Pokémon presents a preview of the expected reunion between Ash and Misty.

The current champion’s mistake was to send a Corphish to face Misty’s Politoed. Both are Water-type pocket monsters so things were very balanced. So it was a power to power fight and the strongest won.

Font: OLM.

Obviously, the championship was not at stake or anything like that. But Misty is a very skilled trainer; she is not for nothing she is also a gym leader of Cerulean city.

In addition to that, she knows Ash’s strengths and weaknesses very well. It was not for nothing that she accompanied him on her journey for a long time and since then she has made periodic appearances throughout the series. But with the change that there will be, it is possible that she will not appear again.

Where can you watch the Pokemon anime with Ash and Pikachu?

The Pokémon anime with Ash Ketchum and Pikachu is available on various open or cable television channels. But one way to watch it is through Pokémon TV on the series website.

You can also use Netflix. In fact, the most recent episodes of the anime, and thanks to an agreement with The Pokémon Company, will always reach this service. This is the case that we mentioned in this note; sooner or later it will come.

Font: OLM.

However, what you need to know is when it will be available. It is only a matter of waiting a few months for information to appear in this regard.

In addition to the anime episodes for television on Netflix, some of the animated films of the franchise are also available. Much of this animated material is dubbed in Latin Spanish and with the actors and actresses that are so beloved in Latin America.

In addition to Pokémon we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.