With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we have exceeded the limit of 1,000 unique Pokémon, a truly impressive number, but according to The Pokemon Company in the future Game Freak will not run out of ideas for creating new monsters. At least that’s what Takato Utsunomiya, the COO of The Pokémon Company, said.

According to Utsunomiya, thanks to the generation change, new ideas for Pokémon designs are constantly arriving in the development team. Furthermore, being able to take inspiration from the real world, the possibilities are virtually limitless.

“As new generations of people work on games and come up with new ideas for new creatures, we’re able to keep making new Pokemon,” Utsunomiya said during an interview with GameSpot.

“Right now we’re over 1,000, but if you think about how many living creatures there are in our world, there are more than hundreds of thousands. I think we can probably go on and on.”