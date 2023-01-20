As you may know, there is a YouTube channel that streams fish playing Pokémon. The idea is “simple”: a camera films a tank in which gods swim fish, detects the location and triggers a game command depending on it. The channel recently kicked off a match of Pokémon Violetbut things have gotten out of hand and the fish have robbed the owner of his money.

But let’s start from the beginning. During a stream, the fish started by beating a Gym Leader and then ventured out into the desert. Unfortunately, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet suffer from various technical problems as well the software crashed. This means that the console has returned to the dashboard. However, the system continued to register the commands entered by the movement of the fish.

At first, Pisces just wreaked some havoc on the system settings, but eventually they were able to access Nintendo eShop, expose the console owner’s credit information, and also uploaded 500 yen to the eShop wallet. They later claimed some Switch Online login bonuses.

The owner has responded well to everything that happened, considering it a nice accident and nothing more. Fish don’t have access to buttons that allow you to exit the game and return to the homepage, so a crash was the only way to make this happen. Below you can see a video showing what happened.

