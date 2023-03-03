The Pokemon Company has released the first trailer for the new animated series Pokemon which will have Liko And Roy as protagonists. As previously anticipated to accompany them in this new adventure there will be the Professor Friede and his ally Captain Pikachu. The series will debut in Japan on April 14th with a one-hour special, while at the moment the western distribution is set for a generic 2023.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you now with the first trailer for the new anime series, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Source: The Pokemon Company