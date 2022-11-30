Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!

There’s a lot of emotional beats in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. And fans have noticed how empty it feels when the cutscenes have no voice acting, but could really benefit from some.

A group of Pokémon fans, who are also voice actors, have come together to dub over some of the game’s cutscenes to imagine what the game would be like with voice-over.

Watch our video review of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from Zoe and Lottie.



The video was created by Joe Goffeneyand he was joined by a number of friends who are credited in the upload’s description.

It’s not quite Snapcube level of fandubbing, but you can be the judge of that when you’ve watched their efforts below.

The cutscenes chosen by Goffeney and his friends are the ones who really highlight the effect voiced-over dialogue can have. The aforementioned Arven scene is one which barely needs it, and fans have enjoyed the performance from actor john patneude. The filter over Cassiopeia’s voice from her (to hide the fact that it’s Penny) is a brilliant touch.

Fans have pointed out how odd it feels that Gym Leaders Ryme, who is a rapper, and Iono, who is a streamer, aren’t voice acted despite their jobs requiring their voice. Fans have also pointed to Sword and Shield’s Gym Leader Pierswhere he awkwardly sings in front of a crowd without any sound coming out of his mouth.

While voice acting in Scarlet and Violet would be nice in some places, I don’t think it needs a fully voiced open-world like Skyrim’s. Voice acting in the game’s story cutscenes to add some emotion could definitely be effective, though.