After months of many announcements and trailers, the game known as Palworld has finally seen the light of day, this is a shooter in which we can ally ourselves with magical creatures or we can challenge them in wild combats that at first might not make much sense. However, it has turned out to be an experience that several users have considered entertaining, but there is also part of the community that has criticized the game for its similarities with certain intellectual property.

Through social networks, fans of Pokemon have complained about the similarities of certain monsters with the property of Game Freak, something that really would have no reason to exist, given that they are totally different franchises in terms of gameplay aspects. In fact, they have prepared comparative images where the clear inspiration of this product can be seen, but in the end it would not have to affect in any way those who can already be considered competitors.

Reminder not to support palworld, it's not even subtle about its rip offs, how much else has it stolen? pic.twitter.com/amoWemNcpC — AutumnRaptor (@AutumnRaptor1) January 17, 2024

It is worth mentioning that there are also players who have made a kind of call for no one to support this game, as they say that they are stealing ideas to later monetize in the form of a shooter that gets boring after a few hours, a motion that has been supported by some users. Likewise, there are other fans of Pokemon that they are not too worried, after all there are clones all over the world, and that in the end there are no big consequences, because to begin with the new title is not even a JRPG.

Remember that Palworld Is available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Can be played on Game Pass.

Editor's note: The truth is we can take it as a fun parody of Pokémon, not as some kind of insult to those who created the franchise. So I say let people enjoy the game alone, tell Game Freak to improve the next installments in the series.