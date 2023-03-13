L’last episode chronological order of the anime Pokémon explorationswhich aired on Friday in Japan, revealed the whereabouts of the Team Rocket, leaving the fans truly disconsolate. The anime is in its final season and in the next incarnation of Pokémon there will be numerous changes, but many hoped for something better for the villains who have been trying to capture Pikachu for decades without major results.

Attention, because from here on we will give some previews on the ending of the anime. If you don’t want to, don’t read on.

Unfortunately the villains have decided to split up. Yes, Team Rocket is no more and many fans, who have seen them together for more than 1,000 episodes of the anime, are very sad.

But what happened? In the ninth episode Team Rocket reunites with Pokémon from previous seasons and decides to launch the final assault on Pikachu. They try really hard, but of course they fail. After all, they have been failing in an attempt to capture the yellow electric rodent since 1997, but what can you do about it? Indeed, they would have deserved better luck just for their constancy. However their efforts are thwarted by the legendary Pokémon Latias and, after yet another failure, ours decide to split up once and for all.

Fans weren’t too happy with how the trio’s ending was handled and feel that Jessie, James and Meowth deserved better. They are unlikely to return in the next few episodes, since the end is very close (the final episodes of the current story arc will air on March 17 and 24) and there is the main story to wrap up. The general feeling is that, after so many years of service, they deserved better treatment.