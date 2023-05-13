













Pokémon fan goes viral by mistakenly buying a bed-sized Snorlax | EarthGamer

He shared it on Twitter with a message that says ‘wrong size’ and a photo that reveals the size of his mistake. This is a 1.5 x 1.27 meter doll. And how much does such an item cost?

The suggested price of this Snorlax doll is $500 dollars in Premium Bandai, just over $8,795 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate. An error like this is something that can ‘hurt’ the pocket of many.

We recommend: A fan imagines what a Pokémon would be like with graphics similar to those of Octopath Traveler.

But as can be seen in the photo shared by @hensachi30_kbgn at least he already has a mattress for his bed. Of course, for a small one, since although this doll is big, it is not so big to cover a normal bed.

Fountain: OLM.

Snorlax is a pocket monster that comes from the first generation of the series, that is, from titles like Pokemon Red & Blue for Game Boy, just to mention a few.

Since he appeared in the series, he caught the attention of players for his strength but also for his great laziness. He is asleep almost all the time and only very rarely does he move. But when the Poké Flute enters the scene things change.

When does Snorlax appear in the Pokemon anime?

Much of Snorlax’s fame in Pokémon is not only from the games but also from the anime. In this sense, it should be noted that his appearance was not from the beginning. Actually, he was in episode 41 of the series.

This is ‘Wake Up Snorlax!’, which aired on April 23, 1998 in Japan. Since then, the appearance of this monster in the adventures of Ash Ketchum has been very frequent, although spaced out due to the many years of the anime.

Fountain: Twitter.

Despite the fact that the previous one was his first appearance, many episodes had to pass before Ash could finally capture this sleepy pokémon. That was until episode 94, known as ‘Snack Attack’which was released on April 29, 1999.

Snorlax is yet to appear in the new anime of the series, Pokemon Horizons. In that sense, it is best to be patient, since there are many creatures that could appear in this animation.

Apart from Pokémon we have more geeky information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.