On the occasion of the 25th anniversary, a trailer has recently unveiled Pokémon Evolutions, a series of eight episodes that sees as protagonists some coaches directly from the 8 video game regions. The first episode will be available shortly and the whole list has already been officially published.

While Pokémon GO is enriched with many new features, this series explores and retraces the stories of the various games, through animations that promise to be really very interesting. The first episode will be released next Thursday 9 September, and then arrive with the eighth and final appointment on 23 December, two days before Christmas.

To accompany the spectators it will be Pikachu who will guide us through the various stories, linking them to each other through the plot and the encounters made. While we are all waiting for the new title Arceus Pokémon Legends, which we talked about in this article, this new series will more pleasantly help us while we wait, retracing very famous places.

Interesting to note also the order of the bets, which start from the most recent Galar region up to that of Kanto, the place where the entire video game saga began 25 years ago. Who knows if we will also meet famous faces or known pokémon, who now have a special place within the various fans.

Start a new adventure with Pokémon Evolutions! Let’s celebrate the # 25 Years Of Pokemon with this eight-episode series that follows some Trainers as they improve their skills and grow with their Pokémon!

Don’t miss the first episode on 9/9 https://t.co/IYzWH3PSM0 pic.twitter.com/pFqmDza3GX – Pokémon Italy (@PokemonIT) September 2, 2021

The full list of episodes is as follows:

9 September 2021: “The Champion” (Galar)

23 September 2021: “The eclipse” (Alola)

October 7, 2021: “The visionary” (Kalos)

21 October 2021: “The plan” (Unima)

December 2, 2021: “The rival” (Sinnoh)

December 9, 2021: “Desire” (Hoenn)

December 16, 2021: “The show” (Johto)

December 23, 2021: “The discovery” (Kanto)

Inside the official artwork it is also possible to already see the protagonist of the eighth episode, alongside his trusty Blastoise, who has recently also arrived on Pokémon Unite. The episodes will be available on the YouTube channel and also on Pokémon TV, whose app has recently also arrived on Nintendo Switch.

We just have to wait for next week embark on this journey in the 8 regions currently discovered, waiting for news about the future of the series.